Football game helps raise money for fallen Connecticut trooper

Sgt. Brian Mohl died in September after his patrol vehicle was swept away by the flood water of Hurricane Ida in Woodbury.

DERBY, Conn. — A football game made up of first responders raised money Saturday for the family of Connecticut Sgt. Brian Mohl who died in September.

The sergeant was patrolling in his hometown of Woodbury when his vehicle was swept away by an overflowing river after Hurricane Ida.

The Tri-State Shields took on NYCD at the game Saturday held at Derby High School. Tri-State won 31-8. President Shawn Wandel says they try to raise money for families of fallen first responders at each game they play.

He didn't know Sgt. Mohl but heard of what happened.

"He was out there protecting his town and he lost his life, unfortunately," he said. "We're honored to raise money for his family."

Sgt. Mohl's family was in attendance including his parents, wife, and brother, George. George is a trooper in New York. He said the death of his brother was something they didn't expect to happen in the line of duty.

"He was a character. He was unique," George said. "Doing good deeds behind the scene and not taking credit for any of the good things that he did for people."

Sgt. Mohl was 50-years-old when he died. He had been with CPS for 26 years and was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield County. He was the department's 25th line-of-duty death. George said his brother loved what he did.

Wandel said many don't realize how much the deaths of officers impact a family and community. He said the football games, ranging in men in their 20s to 40s, are ways to honor fallen first responders.

They were raising money to help his wife, Susan, and son, Brian.

HAPPENING NOW: An adult football league of first responders is raising money for Sgt. Brian Mohl’s family. He died last year after his vehicle was swept away by floodwater. His brother says this is humbling🏈 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/n3uIRonp6D — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) June 4, 2022

"We put our lives on the line. We’re out there working when you’re sleeping, during the holidays, working doubles all the time. We’re here for you," the former New York City police officer said.

Brian's family wore gray shirts with the Connecticut State Police badge reading 'In Memory of Sergeant Brian Mohl' and a similar message on the back of the shirt to the game.

George said it was humbling to see people want to help the family and volunteer their time for games and purposes like this.

"It's just an amazing experience and I am so grateful for everybody that was involved in the planning of this event," he said.

