Several communities under boil water order

Parts of Middlebury, Oxford, Southbury, Thompson, and Terryville are impacted.

SOUTHBURY, Connecticut — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of at least five towns Thursday afternoon.

Customers of the water system that serves 3,000 customers in Southbury, Oxford and a portion of Middlebury were alerted because bacteria was detected in routine water samples. Customers of the system that serves approximately 2,500 customers in Thomaston and Terryville were also alerted.

New water samples are being collected and will be tested at state-certified laboratories to confirm whether or not bacteria is present.

The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until lab results on the new samples are received, which should be within 48 hours.

Connecticut Water told customers:

We encourage customers to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed. Customers may use bottled water for these purposes until the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation or other purposes where the water is not consumed.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

