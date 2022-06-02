Former Hamden teacher had sex with teen, sent inappropriate messages to group of students: Police

The investigation started with a report to police last November.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A former Hamden teacher has been charged after police said she had sex with a teen and sent inappropriate messages in a group chat with students.

Dominique Maynard, 27, of New Haven, was charged with four counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and four counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Maynard was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.

Last November 10, police said they received a report about inappropriate text messages being sent between a teacher and a group of students ages 12 to 13-years-old, at the Booker T. Washington Academy.

Detectives with the Hamden Police Department’s Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation and said that Maynard sent inappropriate text messages to a group of students, including a 13-year-old male student. They said that Maynard engaged in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old student, on more than one occasion, at the school.

