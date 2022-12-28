Friends and strangers show up for procession for fallen North Haven firefighter

46-year-old Matthias Wirtz died in the line of duty on Monday.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut community continues to show support for the North Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty on Monday. A second procession on Wednesday lead Matthias Wirtz's body from the medical examiner's office in Farmington to the North Haven Funeral Home.

The street outside of the business was filled with firefighters and members of the community, some who did now know Wirtz, and many who did, wanting to show the family support.

"It's like losing family. It's like losing family," said Peter Criscuolo, the former fire commissioner for North Haven.

To a lot of people, Criscuolo said Wirtz was like family. He was the one who hired him more than two decades ago at the North Haven Fire Department.

"He had that fire in his stomach. He wanted to be a firefighter, he wanted to help people. Very smart, very strong," Criscuolo said.

"He was somebody that was always reaching out for others that needed help. but would never really ask for help himself," said Thomas Haggerty, Union President for the North Haven Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 2987.

Haggerty said the last few days have been tough for the department. But guiding Wirtz back to North Haven in a procession was an honor.

"It's one of the most important things that we can do as firemen. You never know when something like this is going to happen," Haggerty said.

Wirtz was responding to a two-alarm fire on Quinnipiac Ave. on Monday when he had his own medical emergency and collapsed while outside of the home. The state medical examiner declared he died of natural causes, including heart disease.

"It's very sad, very sad. You know, you got to sit down for a minute, and reflect on it," said David Milano of North Haven, who showed up to watch the procession.

The procession was the community's chance to do just that. Even for people who did not know Matt, but wanted to show support for his family and the fire department.

"That we love and respect you and we care about you guys. And we thank you. Even though we might not say it every day. Any time we need you, we'll call you, and you'll be right there," Milano said.

The services for firefighter Wirtz have been finalized. There will be calling hours for the public at North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Ave on Monday, Jan. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

His funeral will follow on Tuesday, January 3. It'll be at Saint Barnabas Parish. Interment will be private for the family.

