Funeral arrangements announced for fallen North Haven firefighter

The public will be able to pay respects to Matthias Wirtz on Monday at the North Haven Funeral Home. His funeral will be held Tuesday.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The funeral arrangements for the North Haven firefighter that died on Monday have been announced.

On Monday, January 2, calling hours for the public will be held at the North Haven Funeral Home at 36 Washington Avenue from 3-7 p.m. Parking and shuttle information will be released at a later date.

Matthias Wirtz's funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 3, at Saint Barnabas, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven at 11 a.m. He'll be honored that day with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

There are special instructions for uniformed emergency service members wishing to attend.

Uniformed members are asked not to bring fire apparatus, pipe bands, or color guard units to the wake or funeral services. The uniform of the day will be Class A with cover. The North Haven fire Department is wearing bands over badges in support of Wirtz. Staging locations will be announced later.

For the uninformed members' wake on Monday:

Uniformed members are asked to arrive at North Haven High School at 221 Elm Street at 1 p.m. for shuttle access to the funeral home. Unformed members will rally outside and in the parking lot and will provide walk-through honors as a group at 2:30 p.m. Bussess will take members back to the high school following the procession. Any members that can't make the walk-through are invited to pay respect with the general public at 3 p.m.

For the unformed members' funeral on Tuesday:

Uniformed members are asked to arrive at North Haven High School at 221 Elm street at 9 a.m. for shuttles to take them to the funeral home. They'll receive instruction and line-up information there.

This will also impact North Haven traffic.

Clinton road and Washington Avenue intersections will be closed during the early morning hours of the funeral and the North Haven police expect that area to be lined with friends, family and emergency responders. Drivers are asked to be aware of the large number of people in the area and take alternate routes.

The Wirtz family thanks the community for their support over the past several days.

