What to expect ahead of funeral for North Haven firefighter: road closures, rules

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — As his friends and colleagues prepare for the funeral of the fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz Tuesday, police have announced road closures at one of the busiest intersections in North Haven.

Wirtz's funeral is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be held at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven.

The procession will take place from the funeral home next door.

The funeral service will be shown on FOX61+.

Wirtz will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

Road closures will be in effect starting around 9 a.m.

North Haven police said the intersection and surrounding area of Route 5 and Route 22 will be closed at 9:00 a.m., no traffic will be allowed southbound beyond Route 5 at Franklin.

Route 22 will be closed from State Street to Pool Road. I-91 North will be closed, there will be no northbound traffic beyond the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway.

Clinton Road and Washington Avenue intersections will be closed during the early morning hours of the funeral.

Police are asking those to avoid the area if possible.

Uniformed members are asked to arrive at North Haven High School at 221 Elm street at 9 a.m. for shuttles to take them to the funeral home.

Special instructions are in place for uniformed members. Uniformed members are asked to are asked not to bring fire apparatus, pipe bands, or color guard units to the wake or funeral services. The uniform of the day will be Class A with cover.

