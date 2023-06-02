Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award

The three men saved a family inside of their burning home

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down.

The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.

“I just saw them on the ring camera. 45 seconds of Bill, Dylan, and Jim getting my family out that house,” said Shaniqua Brown.

45 seconds felt like a lifetime for Shaniqua Brown who watched her home on North Broad Street go up in flames while she was on vacation.

“I cried on the floor and I stopped crying when I saw my daughter run out. At the end of the 45 seconds, I stopped crying,” said Brown.

Fortunately, her family inside got out safely, thanks in part to three strangers who say they were just doing a good deed.

“These gentlemen came behind me with a pipe wrench and when the screen door opened, the family kind of came around the corner. They were petrified. They thought we were trying to break into the house," said Bill Losmbardi.

Eventually they said the home started billowing with smoke as one man tried to go upstairs to save 17-year-old, Mekhi McLean, who was on the third floor.

“Almost like a train that you see in a cartoon when the smoke is coming out of the top. That’s how much smoke was getting pumped up to the second floor so it was a pretty hectic and scary situation for sure,” said Dylan Saradeth.

McLean was eventually saved by firefighters. For days, he remained in critical, but stable condition in the hospital and 10 days after he nearly lost his life, he returned to school.

“My last vision of him wasn't terrific so to see him reacting, not talking quite yet, but reacting was great, a good feeling,” said Shane Henion.

This day, a complete 180 from that January night and one they won’t forget.

As another gesture for the heroic actions of the three good Samaritans, the mayor of Meriden named the next three days in their honor, one for each of them. Tuesday will be Bill Losmbardi Day, Feb 8th is Dylan Saradeth day, and Feb 9th will be James Sadlowski day.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.