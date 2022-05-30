Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on I-95 in Guilford

All four were using seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to state police. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

GUILFORD, Connecticut — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford killed four people in two cars early Sunday morning, state police said.

According to state police, the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when a 2009 Nissan Altima was driving north in the southbound lanes when it hit a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

The crash killed the driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Luis Fernando Garduno-Cidals of Westbrook.

Three people in the Chevrolet were killed: driver Johnny Bookhardt, 76; Caroline Bookhardt, 68; and Patricia Greene-Kessler, 66. All were residents of Norwalk.

All four were using seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to state police. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

State police released traffic statistics from this Memorial Day Weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Officials said there were over 280 crashes with three crashes containing fatalities and one with serious injuries reported. Over 450 traffic stops were citations for speeding, police said.

