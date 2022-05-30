x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on I-95 in Guilford

All four were using seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to state police. The crash closed the highway for several hours.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

GUILFORD, Connecticut — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford killed four people in two cars early Sunday morning, state police said.

According to state police, the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when a 2009 Nissan Altima was driving north in the southbound lanes when it hit a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

The crash killed the driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Luis Fernando Garduno-Cidals of Westbrook.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Three people in the Chevrolet were killed: driver Johnny Bookhardt, 76; Caroline Bookhardt, 68; and Patricia Greene-Kessler, 66. All were residents of Norwalk.

All four were using seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to state police. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

State police released traffic statistics from this Memorial Day Weekend from Friday to Sunday. 

Officials said there were over 280 crashes with three crashes containing fatalities and one with serious injuries reported. Over 450 traffic stops were citations for speeding, police said. 

RELATED: Boats collide on Georgia river leaving 5 dead, officials say

RELATED: Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

New Haven community demands change for victims of gun violence