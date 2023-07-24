Festival volunteer injured after falling from hot air balloon in Guilford

The fall happened Sunday night and the volunteer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A man is recovering after he fell out of a hot air balloon in Guilford over the weekend, police said.

Guilford police were called to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds around 9:45 p.m. on the report of someone falling from one of the hot air balloons.

When they arrived at the scene, the police officers learned that the man who fell from the balloon was a volunteer for the event.

The Guilford Fire Department took him to a local hospital due to the injuries and officials said he's in stable condition.

At this time, it's unknown why the man fell. He has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Guilford Police Department.

