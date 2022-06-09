Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza

The woman was returning her shopping cart Monday at Shoreline Plaza when a man approached her and stole her purse.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department.

A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she was returning her cart when a man from a vehicle circling the lot approached her and grabbed her purse. The woman attempted to hang on and was knocked to the ground. The suspects drove off in a vehicle reported stolen in another town less than an hour before the incident.

Shoppers at the plaza say it was shocking to hear and some have changed how they shop because of incidents like this.

"I find it distressing and it’s obviously very nerve-racking," Tracy Mulligan said. "I have now changed my shopping habits. I won’t come at night. I’m fearful. It’s changed things for me. The way I would normally go about my day, coming in and out of the store."

The Madison resident says she has heightened self-security and only takes with her what she can fit in her pockets. She doesn't bring a purse with her anymore. She said she is also more cautious and aware of where she parks and who is around her.

"This is now something that we all have to be aware of no matter who we are," she said.

A backpack with credit cards and a vehicle key fob was stolen from a car filling up at a gas station Thursday. Security footage shows a blue Hyundai pulling up next to the car and then a suspect opens the passenger door of the fueling car. Police say they tried purchasing gift cards with the credit cards at another gas station but were unsuccessful because of fraud protection.

"I know things have increased things like people breaking into cars; that’s been going on for a few years now along the shoreline," Anne Waehner, Guilford, said. "I guess I’m not surprised to see some of this picking up and especially with things being kind of difficult for people right now economically."

Waehner said what happened in the shopping plaza shocked her. She said she wears a crossbody bag and knows where everything is located in it.

"I think people have to be a little bit cautious and keep their things in protective places and sometimes I see older shoppers have their purse in their cart and then walk a little bit farther down the aisle to get something and I just be careful about things like that because that’s kind of tempting for someone," she said.

Guilford police encourage shoppers to only carry the essentials without a purse. If a person is wearing one, they recommend putting it in front of your body so it is less of a target. If someone tries to steal items, they say don't engage but try and gather as much information about them and their vehicle to help in the investigation.

🚨🚨🚨Heads up Guilford🚨🚨🚨 Yesterday 9/4/22 around 11am, Guilford Officers responded to Shoreline Plaza for a purse theft.... Posted by Guilford Police Department on Monday, September 5, 2022

The department says to carry your keys in a parking lot instead of leaving them in a purse. They also recommend attaching a noise-making device like a whistle or horn to your keys to draw attention in an attack.

