Hamden gets $8.6 million in state funding for new firehouse

Money will also go towards needed repairs at the Keefe Community Center, officials said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden firefighters are one step closer to a major upgrade after the state agreed to issue $8.6 million in bonds to replace one of their oldest fire stations.

The bonding will replace the out-of-date firehouse on Dixwell Avenue and construct a new facility.

State Rep. Mike D'Agostino worked with state and local officials on securing the money which will be used to build a new emergency operations center with modern necessities.

"The Dixwell Avenue Fire Station is a 100-year-old building that currently violates standards for safety and accessibility, which is an unacceptable working standard for the firefighters who have selflessly protected our community, said D'Agostino.

Mayor Lauren Garrett thanked Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and the Hamden delegation for the work done, saying Station 2 receives the most calls for service.

"Employees’ health and well-being are affected by their work environment. This new Fire Station 2 will allow our firefighters to better serve their community and live healthier safer lives," said Garrett.

The current firehouse, located on Dixwell, has experienced a 17% increase in call volume over the past five years and continues to be the busiest firehouse in Hamden, officials said.

The funding will pay for numerous upgrades in a pre-fabricated firehouse on Putnam Avenue, already acquired by the town, that will help meet the growing need.

"Building a new, modernized firehouse in Hamden will enable critical public safety services to continue for many years to come, and provide our first responders with the tools they need to do their jobs and do it safely," said Lamont.

"Station 2 is situated in the most densely populated Fire District in Hamden, directly protecting almost 24,000 citizens and 6,500 addresses. Governor Lamont’s support of this project through bonding assistance will give us a community resource for decades, including on-site training, an Emergency Operations Center, and the ability to respond to the ever-growing needs of the Hamden community," said Fire Chief Gary P. Merwede.

In addition, Hamden received $1.35 million for the Keefe Community Center. The funding will be used for repairs to the buildings’ windows, roof, HVAC, gym, and front lobby.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.