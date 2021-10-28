Hamden fire crews rescue 2 from apartment building fire

The people were leaning out of the window when fire crews arrived, unable to get past the flames in their kitchen.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Two people were rescued by Hamden firefighters after a fire broke out in an apartment building Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Gary Merwede posted to Twitter around 9:10 a.m. that the fire was on Mix Avenue. Officials said that fire crews happened to already be on Mix Avenue when the call came in and arrived at the building two and a half minutes after the call.

According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen and the two people were unable to get past the fire on their own. When crews arrived, they found the people leaning out of the window. They were rescued immediately.

Officials said that both of the people suffered smoke inhalation and that a woman sustained some burns. However, both were able to climb down the ladder with the help from fire crews.

Both residents were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire marshal is on scene investigating, officials said.

This is a developing story.

Fire UC 667 Mix Ave. 2 victims rescued from 2nd floor by #firefighters. Checking for extension. Marshal investigating. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/FNiG5Q10QC — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 28, 2021

