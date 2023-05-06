Hamden apartment building charred in early-morning fire

HAMDEN, Conn. — Firefighters in Hamden put out a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
All on-duty companies were called to Town Walk Drive, where at least three apartment units were affected by a fire.
Firefighters brought the fire under control.
Everyone in the affected building made it out OK. It is not clear how many people would be displaced as a result of the fire.
Fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.
