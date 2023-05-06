x
New Haven County

Hamden apartment building charred in early-morning fire

All on-duty companies were called to Town Walk Drive, where at least three apartment units were affected by a fire.
Credit: FOX61

HAMDEN, Conn. — Firefighters in Hamden put out a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Firefighters brought the fire under control.

Everyone in the affected building made it out OK. It is not clear how many people would be displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

