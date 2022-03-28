Space heater sparks fire at Hamden home

Officials said the one person living in the house was not home at the time of the fire. The house was deemed uninhabitable following the blaze.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A space heater that sparked a fire left one person without a home in Hamden.

The Hamden Fire Department received several phone calls reporting the fire on Smith Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, fire crews reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the rear bedroom window.

The fire then spread from the bedroom into the hallway, according to fire officials. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and began their overhaul operations shortly after arriving on scene, officials said.

The sole resident of the house wasn't home at the time of the fire, officials said, and no other injuries were reported.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to significant smoke damage.

During the investigation, fire officials determined that a space heater was left on in the back bedroom. Officials said the heater then ignited something nearby, sparking the fire.

The Hamden Fire Marshals' office asks that residents remember to turn off space heaters when no one else is in the room.

Space heaters should be kept three feet away from any furniture, draperies, and other combustible items, officials said.

