Hamden High School closed Friday following school threat: police

Police said they received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, and school and law enforcement officials decided to close the school as a precaution.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Officials have closed Hamden High School for Friday following a threat made against the school, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a tip was reportedly received by school officials about a threat at the high school regarding potential gun violence.

The Hamden Police Department launched an investigation into the online threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to close Hamden High School for the day. The decision was made in conjunction with school officials, Mayor Lauren Garrett's office, and the Hamden Police Department.

Hamden police said they have already increased their presence at the high school over the past few weeks and will continue with those efforts. Additional police patrols will monitor other Hamden schools throughout town.

Anyone with information regarding this threat is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Information provided can remain confidential, police said.

