Hamden house fire ruled an arson, officials say

The fire began on the third floor of a three-family home on Helen Street. Officials said the blaze was intentionally set.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A fire that destroyed a Hamden home Thursday morning was ruled an arson by investigators.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a three-family home on Helen Street. Crews on scene found the fire in the kitchen of the third-floor apartment, and it was extending into the attic.

The incident was escalated to a second alarm and an hour after the initial report, the fire was put under control.

Officials said the occupant of the third floor was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical evaluation of unknown injuries.

The Helen Street house was deemed uninhabitable following the fire. Six residents were displaced from the other two apartments.

The Hamden Fire Marshal said the fire was intentionally set in the kitchen. The Hamden Police Department is now investigating. No charges have been announced at this time.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

---

