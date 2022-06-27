Hamden to offer free summer meals for children, teens

All the meals meet federal nutrition guidelines and are comprised of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and milk.

HAMDEN, Conn. — This summer children and teens in Hamden will be able to get breakfast and lunch for free.

Hamden Public Schools officials said the summer meals program helps ensures that children and teenagers can eat healthy food during the summer months while school is out.

All the meals meet federal nutrition guidelines and are comprised of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and milk.

There is absolutely no cost to the child or family for the meals and there is no ID, paperwork or registration required. One meal is allowed per child during each meal service.

Meals will be provided at these locations:

Church Street School – 95 Church Street

Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon

June 27-August 19

Helen Street School – 285 Helen Street

Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon

June 27-August 19

Rochford Field – 1048 Winchester Avenue

Breakfast 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lunch Noon to 1 p.m.

July 5-August 5

Shepherd Glen School – 1 Skiff Street Extension

Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon

June 27-July 29

Wintergreen School – 670 Wintergreen Avenue

Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon

June 27-August 12

All summer meal sites operate Monday through Friday. They will be closed on July 4.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Connecticut State Department of Education.

For more information, click here or call 203-230-1010.

