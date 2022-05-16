'It has been a pleasure to work with all of you' | Hamden police chief retires from the department after 30 years

Chief of Hamden Police John Sullivan announced his retirement Monday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — After nearly three decades, the Hamden Police Department is saying farewell to one of its own.

Chief of Police John Sullivan is retiring Monday following a long and distinguished career that spanned 30 years within the Hamden Police Department.

Known as "Sully" around town, Sullivan joined the police department in 1995 and was appointed to the position of acting chief of police in July 2020 and later to chief of police in January 2021. He previously held the ranks of deputy chief of police, lieutenant, sergeant, detective, and patrol officer.

He served in numerous divisions throughout his career including patrol, community police, street crime, FBI task force, statewide narcotics, special response team (SRT), detective bureau, youth division, ethics & integrity, traffic, and the administration division.

“It has been an honor to serve the Town of Hamden over the past 27 years, especially for the past 2 years as Chief of Police," Sullivan said in a statement. "I want to thank my family, friends, and all of the many supportive community members. I am looking forward to retirement and spending more time with my family and friends."

Sullivan launched numerous community-policing initiatives during his tenure, including the Neighborhood Initiative Unit, Crime Deterrent Unit, Intelligence Unit and the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the men and women of the Hamden Police Department for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you," Sullivan said.

