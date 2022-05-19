Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run crash; police seize suspect vehicle

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Paradise Avenue Wednesday evening, according to police.
At around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 200 block of Paradise Avenue for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Officers found a victim in the roadway. The 37-year-old Hamden woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The suspect vehicle was later recovered in the area of Hume Drive and seized for investigation.
Anyone with information or footage of this incident is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at 475-201-2127 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.
