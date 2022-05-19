x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run crash; police seize suspect vehicle

Officers found a victim in the roadway. The 37-year-old Hamden woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Paradise Avenue Wednesday evening, according to police.

At around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 200 block of Paradise Avenue for a report of a struck pedestrian.

RELATED: Car driver killed in crash with school bus: Bloomfield Police

Officers found a victim in the roadway. The 37-year-old Hamden woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The suspect vehicle was later recovered in the area of Hume Drive and seized for investigation.

RELATED: 1 dead in Wallingford car collision

Anyone with information or footage of this incident is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at 475-201-2127 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Money rains down in Meriden Mall