x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hamden

1 person seriously injured after shooting in Hamden

Police said that detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the case.
Credit: FOX61

HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries overnight Sunday after a shooting in Hamden, according to Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra.

Wydra said that police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Pinerock Avenue at the Regency Hills Condo Complex for a shooting where they found a victim with serious injuries.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as police remained on scene throughout the morning.

Police said that detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating this case.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM.

More Videos

In Other News

Window through time: Vintage LGBTQ+ photos

Before You Leave, Check This Out