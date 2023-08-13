1 person seriously injured after shooting in Hamden

Police said that detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the case.

HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries overnight Sunday after a shooting in Hamden, according to Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra.

Wydra said that police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Pinerock Avenue at the Regency Hills Condo Complex for a shooting where they found a victim with serious injuries.

The person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as police remained on scene throughout the morning.

Police said that detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating this case.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

---

