18-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Hamden

Police say the victim was shot on Helen Street and was transported to the hospital by a family member.

HAMDEN, Conn. — An 18-year-old is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in Hamden on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamden police said officers responded at 3:51 p.m. to Helen Street for a report of a possible shooting. Officers arrived and began investigating the complaint. A short time later, Yale-New Haven Hospital contacted the Hamden Police and advised that they had an 18-year-old Hamden resident who had entered the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that the shooting victim had been shot on Helen Street and was transported to the hospital by a family member. The victim is in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene and the Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 203-230-4000.

