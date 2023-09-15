20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Hamden

Police said it appears that while driving northbound on Hartford Turnpike, Stephen Marciano left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 20-year-old man from North Haven was killed in a motorcycle collision in Hamden on Thursday night.

Hamden police said officers responded at 10 p.m. to 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden Fire Station (#3), for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Officers found the driver of a motorcycle, Stephen Marciano being treated for injuries sustained in an accident. He was transported to Yale-New Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The accident appears to have taken place on Hartford Turnpike near Jackson Road. Members of the Hamden Police Accident Reconstruction Team, Major Crimes Unit, and Crime Scene Unit all responded to this location to initiate an investigation.

As of now, police said it appears that while driving Northbound on Hartford Turnpike, Marciano left the roadway and collided with the utility pole.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brett Ferrara at bferrara@hamdenpd.com or Officer Joseph Mortali at jmortali@hamdenpd.com.

