17-year-old arrested in connection to 2 Hamden Facebook Marketplace robberies

The teen was arrested on Monday in connection to two robberies that happened in December 2022.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old is accused of robbing Facebook Marketplace users who believed they were going to meet up for a vehicle purchase, according to Hamden police.

The teen was arrested on Monday in connection to two robberies that happened in December 2022. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 22, police were called to Quentin St. for a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he had arranged a meet-up through Facebook Marketplace with a male to buy a vehicle from him. The victim told police that when he arrived, he was met by two males wearing ski masks and handguns. The two took the victim's cash and a backpack with personal documents inside. No one was injured.

Two days later, just after 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police responded to an armed robbery on Moulton St. The victim said they made arrangements on Facebook Marketplace with a male to meet and purchase a vehicle from him. The victim was instead met by two males wearing masks, with one carrying a handgun, police said. The victim's cash, wallet and cell phone were stolen. No one was injured.

Police advise those looking to meet up with buyers or sellers from Facebook Marketplace or any other online marketplace to meet in a public place, bring someone along to the transaction, and understand that some listings and profiles online may be fake.

Those who find themselves to be the victim of a robbery call 911 or Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.