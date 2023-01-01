1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside of a vehicle, according to state police.

HAMDEN, Conn. — 1 person was killed and 2 people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said.

Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside of a vehicle, according to state police.

State police said they arrived at the scene alongside the local fire department and a medical crew around 2:20 a.m.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Lopez of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people inside the car were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with one in critical condition and another in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating and the New Haven State's Attorney was notified of the shooting. Route 15 southbound and northbound in the area of Exit 60 have been closed since this morning during the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200.

