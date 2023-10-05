Bomb threat made against Hamden synagogue: Mayor

At this time, it is unknown where the bomb threat against Congregation Mishkan Israel Synagogue originated from.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A synagogue in Hamden was the target of a bomb threat, Mayor Lauren Garrett said on Facebook.

The Congregation Mishkan Israel Synagogue received the bomb threat Thursday, according to Garrett, prompting an investigation by Hamden police.

Garrett said similar threats were made around the country in the last several days. A Peruvian man was also recently arrested after sending over 150 fake bomb threats to multiple institutions in several states, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New York. Those threats happened over several days in September and were in retaliation after being denied explicit photos, officials said.

Garrett continued saying that any threat to the safety of the Hamden community is "unacceptable" and "is taken seriously."

Due to the threat, activities at the synagogue and their preschool were canceled for Thursday.

The Hamden Police Department is investigating the bomb threat.

