Extra police presence at Hamden school after trespasser confronts custodian

HAMDEN, Conn. — There is an extra police presence at Wintergreen School in Hamden after someone illegally entered the building and a custodian was left injured.

The school custodian reported to Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

While at the school, the custodian was confronted by a person who illegally entered the building, which resulted in the custodian getting injured, school officials said.

The extent of the custodian's injuries is not known at this time.

Police reported to the school and an investigation is underway. In the meantime, there is an extra police presence at the school.

It is not clear if Wintergreen will follow a modified arrival or dismissal schedule.

"It is my hope that person responsible for this senseless act of violence is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Gary Highsmith said in a letter to the school community Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

