Former Hamden officer killed in crash on 3rd day of retirement

Ret. Officer Michael Pantera was killed in a crash in North Branford Tuesday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are mourning an officer who retired Sunday and was killed Tuesday in a car crash.

Ret. Officer Michael Pantera crash died in a crash in North Branford Tuesday. He had retired on Sunday. Pantera was a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department.

North Branford police said at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to a one car crash near 2180 Foxon Road. Emergency crews were unable to revive Pantera.

Calling Pantera a compassionate and caring Police Officer, the acting Chief of Police said he was very proud to serve in the town where he was raised.

"He was always ready to lend a hand or volunteer to help an Officer or community member," Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra. "We mourn his loss and remember him as a genuine, loyal, hardworking, and kind-hearted person who touched everyone he met. We were all shocked and saddened to hear about his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Hamden Police Department and to the family and loved ones of Officer Pantera," said Mayor Lauren Garrett. "As a member of the Community Police Division and Bicycle Patrol Unit, Officer Pantera represented the best of our police department."

Garrett ordered all town flags be lowered to half-mast to honor Pantera.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

