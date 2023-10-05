22 people displaced after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Hamden apartment building

Officials said the flames took two hours to bring under control and mutual aid was called in from neighboring areas.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Fire crews spent two hours battling a blaze that erupted overnight in Hamden.

The fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Kaye Vue Drive. Crews were at the scene a couple of minutes later and reported seeing flames coming out of the windows of the second floor.

According to officials, firefighters and neighbors were able to alert and evacuate a number of families from the building.

As crews began to tackle the flames, they also began a search for anyone still left inside. Heavy fire and smoke also began showing through the roof of the apartment where the fire is believed to have originated.

The fire was soon declared to be a 2-alarm blaze and crews from North Haven, Wallingford, and Cheshire fire departments helped at the scene while crews from New Haven and Bethany along with AMR offered station and town coverage.

Officials said the apartment held nine units and only two of the units were considerably damaged through fire smoke and water. Another four units had moderate damage.

There were no reported injuries and 22 people were displaced. Numerous agencies helped the Hamden Fire Department and residents at the scene including Hamden CERT, the police department, community services, and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.