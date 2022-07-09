x
Hamden

Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Hamden

Police said Melody Bookert was last seen Sept. 4 wearing Christmas-themed pajamas.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. 

The department said on its Facebook page that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing Christmas-themed pajamas in the area of Ridge Road.

Bookert is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. 

If anyone has seen or knows the location of Bookert, they are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous, police said. 

Credit: Hamden Police Department
Hamden police are searching for 2-year-old Melody Bookert, missing since September 4.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.  

