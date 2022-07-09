Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
The department said on its Facebook page that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing Christmas-themed pajamas in the area of Ridge Road.
Bookert is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen or knows the location of Bookert, they are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.
RELATED: 'Change needs to happen'| Colchester dad speaks out about fallout following Title IX investigation
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.