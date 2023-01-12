Hamden man pleads guilty to wanting to fight for ISIS

He was quoted as saying, "So it’s my time to fight . . . It just is what it is bro."

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Hamden man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of attempting to assist the Islamic State group, which the U.S. government considers a terrorist group.

Kevin Iman McCormick, 29, of Hamden, pleaded guilty Thursday in Bridgeport federal court to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court documents, between August and October 2019, McCormick made several statements to others about wanting to travel to Syria and to fight for ISIS.

In one conversation in October 2019, McCormick said, “I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro, I know it, I can feel it, in my heart. So it’s my time to fight . . . It just is what it is bro, it’s just my – it’s just my time to go bro.”

Officials said when McCormick was asked to elaborate on where he would like to travel, McCormick responded, “I don’t know, I don’t know bro – it’s gotta be like Syria. Where ISIL is at….whichever place is easiest, whatever place I can get there the fastest, the quickest, the easiest, and where I can have a rifle and I can have some people bro. That’s what I need, I need a rifle and I need some people, I need Islamic law, I need, that’s what I need, because if I have these things, it’s gonna to be very hard to kill me.”

On October 12, 2019, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stopped McCormick from boarding a flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. He had said he wanted to travel to Jamaica, and then onward to Syria to join ISIS. He also indicated that he wanted to acquire weapons.

A week later, McCormick made a video during which he pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. Also on that date, he purchased a plane ticket from Toronto, Canada, to Amman, Jordan. The next day, McCormick was arrested after he traveled to a small private airport in Connecticut where he expected to board a plane that would fly him to Canada.

McCormick has been detained since his arrest.

The charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. McCormick is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley on April 6.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

