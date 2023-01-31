Hamden police find student with stun gun at high school

Police said the weapon looked like a mobile phone.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden High School two students were arrested Tuesday after police found them with a stun gun following a verbal argument.

Around 11:00 a.m. a verbal argument between two students at Hamden High was reported to High School Resource Officer Jeremy Brewer. During the investigation, he recovered a stun gun.

The stun gun had the appearance of a cell phone, according to police. It was the only weapon that was involved and seized as evidence. Two female students were charged in connection to the incident. The first teen, who is from Hamden, was charged with Breach of Peace and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds. The second juvenile, also from Hamden, was charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds. Both juveniles have court dates in February.

Extra patrol units were on the scene at Hamden High School during the incident, and for the duration of the school day. No one was injured and there is no active threat to students or staff.

