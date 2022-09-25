Hamden police investigating 2 shootings

One man was critically injured, and a mile away, a woman was shot in the shoulder while standing inside her home.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings that took place about a mile and 30 minutes apart that left two people injured.

Around 10 p.m. police said shots were fired at a home in the area of Butler and Goodrich Streets. The bullet traveled through the wall of the home and struck a woman inside. It does not appear that she was the intended target of the shooting. She was treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

About 30 minutes later and a mile away, police said they were called to Warner Street on a reported shooting. Officers located a 39-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively working on this investigation.

The Hamden Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com. Any information provided can remain confidential.

The Butler Street shooting is being investigated by Detective Jay Bunnell who can be contacted at 203-230-4045 or jbunnell@hamdenpd.com. Any information provided can remain confidential.

