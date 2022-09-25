x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hamden

Hamden police investigating 2 shootings

One man was critically injured, and a mile away, a woman was shot in the shoulder while standing inside her home.
Credit: FOX61

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings that took place about a mile and 30 minutes apart that left two people injured. 

Around 10 p.m. police said shots were fired at a home in the area of Butler and Goodrich Streets. The bullet traveled through the wall of the home and struck a woman inside. It does not appear that she was the intended target of the shooting. She was treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

About 30 minutes later and a mile away, police said they were called to Warner Street on a reported shooting. Officers located a 39-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with critical injuries.

RELATED: North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively working on this investigation.

RELATED: 2 teens arrested in Hamden shooting, carjacking: Police

The Hamden Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com. Any information provided can remain confidential.

The Butler Street shooting is being investigated by Detective Jay Bunnell who  can be contacted at 203-230-4045 or jbunnell@hamdenpd.com. Any information provided can remain confidential.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out