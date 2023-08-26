Hamden police searching for man who tried to pull a woman into the woods

The male suspect is described as a White/Hispanic male, 30-40 years of age with black wavy hair, wearing a white shirt with a red stripe on it, and shorts.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are searching for a man who tried to pull a woman into the woods on Saturday afternoon.

Police officials said officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to East Rock Park, 190 Davis Street, for a report of suspicious activity. An officer spoke with the 24-year-old victim, who said she was walking up the main roadway to East Rock Park and a man approached her from behind.

She said the man tried to pull her into the woods, and she began yelling and screaming, eventually causing him to flee into the woods.

The male suspect is described as a White/Hispanic male, 30-40 years of age with black wavy hair, wearing a white shirt with a red stripe on it, and shorts. The Hamden Police Department canvassed the area for the suspect but was unable to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing and was transferred to the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

The Hamden Police Department would like to remind the public of some general safety tips:

Avoid secluded areas

Make sure someone else knows your plan

Avoid distractions such as headphones which can prevent you from hearing potential dangers

Be alert, observant and aware of your surroundings at all times

Keep your hands free

Try to avoid walking alone

Walk with confidence and purpose

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4000.

