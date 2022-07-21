Man shot during carjacking in Hamden

Officials said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Thursday when suspects tried taking the man's vehicle and there was a struggle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking in Hamden, police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on 3rd Street by Dixwell Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower half of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man was approached by two other suspects who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

According to police, a brief struggle broke out, at which point the victim was shot and the suspects stole his vehicle.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that was stolen at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.