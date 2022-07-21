x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hamden

Man shot during carjacking in Hamden

Officials said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Thursday when suspects tried taking the man's vehicle and there was a struggle.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking in Hamden, police said. 

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on 3rd Street by Dixwell Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower half of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. 

RELATED: Fatal New London fire being investigated as arson, homicide: Police

Police said the man was approached by two other suspects who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. 

According to police, a brief struggle broke out, at which point the victim was shot and the suspects stole his vehicle. 

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that was stolen at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous. 

RELATED: 2 teens in Wallingford accused of string of crimes

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement