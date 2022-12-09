Hamden police charge 14-year-old in carjacking

Police said the teen stole a knife from another vehicle before threatening a woman sitting in her own vehicle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from Farmington is facing charges after a carjacking, Hamden police said.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sevoss Street on the report of a carjacking of a 52-year-old woman.

The caller reported sitting in her car on Servoss Street when the teen opened the passenger door. The teen reportedly brandished a knife before telling her to get out of the car.

Through the investigation, Hamden police learned that the young man was a resident of the Children's Center on Whitney Avenue.

According to investigators, the teen walked off campus, acquired a knife from another unlocked vehicle, and approached the woman while she was sitting in her car.

Police said the teen then took the woman's car and, while driving north on Dixwell Avenue, got into two separate crashes, which he reportedly evaded.

He then got into a third, more serious crash at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue.

The teen was not injured and tried to run from the scene, but he was caught at the scene by Hamden officers.

Several people who were inside the damaged vehicles were taken to the hospital for "moderate injuries," police said.

The teen was charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a license, evading responsibility, following too close, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

He's expected to appear in the Superior Court of Juvenile Matters later in December.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

