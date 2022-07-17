x
Hamden

Lack of thanks prompts man to pull gun in Hamden

The incident happened at the Family Dollar store on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police arrested a New Haven man after they said he pointed a firearm at two women who he claimed didn't say thank you to him for holding the door. 

Joshua Murray, 25 of New Haven, was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, two counts of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Interfering with a Police Officer. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on August 2, and was held on a $25,000.00 bond.

On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Family Dollar store, 1245 Dixwell Avenue, for a report of a man pointing a gun at customers in front of the store. A witness told police that the suspect was upset that two women did not say thank you to him for holding a door open for them.

Hamden police located the suspect on nearby Helen Street. According to police, Murray had a gun on him. He was taken into police custody and interfered with officers during his arrest. No one was injured during the initial complaint or during the arrest.

