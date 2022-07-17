Lack of thanks prompts man to pull gun in Hamden

The incident happened at the Family Dollar store on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police arrested a New Haven man after they said he pointed a firearm at two women who he claimed didn't say thank you to him for holding the door.

Joshua Murray, 25 of New Haven, was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, two counts of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Interfering with a Police Officer. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on August 2, and was held on a $25,000.00 bond.

On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Family Dollar store, 1245 Dixwell Avenue, for a report of a man pointing a gun at customers in front of the store. A witness told police that the suspect was upset that two women did not say thank you to him for holding a door open for them.

Hamden police located the suspect on nearby Helen Street. According to police, Murray had a gun on him. He was taken into police custody and interfered with officers during his arrest. No one was injured during the initial complaint or during the arrest.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.