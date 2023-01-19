'There's a lot of anxiety out there' | Public safety focus of community conversation in Hamden

The event brought together local, state and federal officials to answer residents' concerns.

HAMDEN, Conn. — People in Hamden say they want to feel safer in their community.

"I’m concerned about the changes, especially in the last few years," said Karlen Meinsen of Hamden. "There’s a lot of anxiety out there."

"It’s escalated, and what’s been done about it?" said Susan Spetrini of Hamden.

Local, state and federal officials hosted a conversation around public safety Thursday evening to address some of the issues people are most concerned about. Including crime.

We have crime and we stay abreast of it and this is a moment for community policing to exist," said acting Police Chief Tim Wydra.

The town said in 2022 it saw a slight uptick in property crime, but violent crime was down.

A few incidents that occurred though have left residents on edge still.

"Initially it was they were just taking pocketbooks out of cars and then it escalated to knocking down people then it escalated to carjacking," said Spetrini said.

The town said it’s added patrols to certain areas but the police department is still dealing with a staffing shortage.

It is supposed to have 103 officers but currently only has 76 active.

"That concerns me. Especially with the high taxes we pay in town," Meinsen said.

However, the night covered all aspects of public safety. Including what is being done to make the town’s roads safer.

"We have a bill in front of the state legislature hopefully coming up, to address road diets on Whitney and Dixwell and that is a great way to reduce motor vehicle accidents," said Mayor Lauren Garrett.

Other topics range from education and setting children up for success early, making sure educators, police officers, firefighters and more are diverse, to the opioid epidemic.

"Addiction is one of the biggest problems that we are facing as a state and as a nation," said U.S. State Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

The goal was to include the community in the conversation to work together towards finding solutions.

"It’s all about openness and transparency and it’s important to continue to educate our community members," Wydra said.

