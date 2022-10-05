Police close Whitney Avenue in Hamden after serious accident

HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night.
Police said the street is closed in both directions near Route 15 while police investigate the crash and utility workers deal with wires down in the roadway.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
