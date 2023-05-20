3 hospitalized after late-night shooting: Hamden police

Arriving officers found multiple spent gun cartridge cases at the scene on Goodrich Street.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Three people were hospitalized and are recovering after a late-night shooting in Hamden on Friday, according to police.

Officers were called to Goodrich Street, between Butler Street and Shelton Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area.

Arriving officers found multiple spent gun cartridge cases at the scene on Goodrich Street. Dispatch told police that two people with gunshot wounds were admitted to the hospital shortly after the shots fired report came in, officers said.

A third gunshot victim was found not far from the scene and was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, dispatch told police.

Two victims remain in the hospital while a third victim has been treated and released, police said as of Saturday morning.

What led up to the shooting is not known at this time.

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Detective Sergeant Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4000.

