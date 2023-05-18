Suspect in Hamden janitor assault extradited from NYC

Jordan Richards, 32, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Hamden in New York City.

HAMDEN, Conn — The suspect in an assault of a janitor at a Hamden school has been returned to Connecticut after being taken into custody in New York City.

Jordan Richards, 32, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Hamden, obtained on Feb. 4. Police said he is the suspect in the assault at Wintergreen School on Jan. 31.

Richards is charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, larceny in the third degree, interfering with an emergency Call, and illegal use of a payment card, with a court-set bond of $750,000.

On Jan. 31, 2023, the school custodian reported to Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. While at the school, the custodian was confronted by a person who illegally entered the building. Police said the custodian asked the suspect to leave and the suspect assaulted him, which resulted in the custodian getting injured.

Less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault. The suspect stole the victim's wallet, keys, and car, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with facial injuries.

On Wednesday, detectives went to Rikers Island Correctional Facility in the Bronx, NY, to take Richards into custody on the strength of an extraditable arrest warrant. Richards was then transported back to the Hamden Police Department.

In February, police tracked Richards with the help of technology from Automated License Plate Readers, they were able to pinpoint his location to take him into custody. Police said Richards also committed a second Burglary at Wintergreen School on February 11.

In connection with the incident on February 11, Richards was charged with Burglary in the third degree and Criminal Mischief in the third degree.

Richards was given a court date in May at Meriden Superior Court and was held on a $10,000 court-set bond.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

