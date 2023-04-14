UPS truck caught on camera crashing into Hamden home

"There were kids that were playing like 15 feet away from where the accident occurred."

HAMDEN, Conn. — A UPS driver crashed into a home on Hideaway Lane in Hamden on Wednesday.

A ring doorbell camera caught the moments where the driver appears to swerve missing a parked car in the street before losing control and eventually crashing into the home.

“It ran over the curb onto the lawn and through our retaining wall into the edge of the house, and then right over my vehicle, which is probably totaled,” said Hannah Schnepp who lives at the home where the crash occurred.

Schnepp initially thought the sound came from her husband who was in the garage at the time.

“Initially I thought he must be working on a project that he didn't tell me about, but there was an initial crash. Then there was kind of a pause and then another big crash and I thought he did not tell me he was working on a big project,” said Schnepp.

That’s when she walked outside to find the UPS truck on her car.

“I went down the stairs. I went outside and I saw that the truck was almost to our front door and called my husband up and we went outside to our shock, to our surprise, the truck was sitting on our walkway and on top of my car,” said Schnepp.

The crash happened just feet away from where kids were playing.

“There were kids that were playing like 15 feet away from where the accident occurred. And my husband was standing like five to 10 feet inside of the garage door away from where he hid so we're super grateful that nobody was injured," Schnepp said.

A UPS spokesperson released a statement Friday reading:

“Safety is our highest priority at UPS. We’re grateful that there were no injuries, to anyone inside the home or to our driver. As this is under investigation, we are referring questions to authorities.”



The crash is currently under investigation by Hamden police.

