I-91 South closed following pedestrian crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Interstate 91 Southbound is closed between Exits 3 and 2 after a pedestrian was struck by a car, Connecticut State Police said.
Troop G responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Serious injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.
Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 4.
