I-91 South closed following pedestrian crash

Interstate 91 is closed between Exits 3 and 2 and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 4.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Interstate 91 Southbound is closed between Exits 3 and 2 after a pedestrian was struck by a car, Connecticut State Police said.

Troop G responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Serious injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.

Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 4.

