'It can happen to anyone' | Ansonia aquatics program teaches young children water safety

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old. Infant Aquatics CT in Ansonia is looking to teach them water safety basics.

ANSONIA, Conn. — With summer just around the corner and as pools open for the season, it’s important to remember life-saving techniques that can protect children from water accidents.



Little swimmers are learning life-saving swimming techniques starting at just 6 months old at Infant Aquatics CT in Ansonia.



“They’re accidents, it’s not bad parenting it can happen to anyone,” said a parent who is taking part in the program.

“We do not use any flotation devices whatsoever, we’re able to teach infants how to float and roll over on their backs alone and maintain it until they’re rescued if they fall into the pool alone,” said owner Dena Blum-Rothman.



The programs are for 6-month-olds all the way to 6-year-olds. After just four weeks, with ten-minute lessons, those children learn to keep themselves above water.



“We’re teaching long-term muscle memory. It’s very similar to teaching a child how to walk, they do a couple of minutes every day,” said Blum-Rothman.

The program stimulates what real-life accidents could look like. The program has kids practice not only floating in bathing suits but regular clothes and winter clothes so regardless of what they’re wearing, they’re still able to get themselves up and on their backs



“A diaper for example can weigh seven pounds if it’s soaking wet. We make sure regardless of what they’re wearing, my babies can do the skills just as easily,” said Blum-Rothman.



Drowning is the number one cause of death in toddlers one to four years old according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Parents said watching their little ones float is an added layer of protection for safety and peace of mind.



“She can float, she can go under, she can be dropped in the pool and comes right back up,” said Melissa Sok.



“Although you still have to watch them, they have the confidence when they go into water they won’t have a traumatic experience,” said one parent.



“He rolls over and he’s more calm and he can stay that way for a couple of minutes,” said another parent.



More information on the program can be found at Infant Aquatics CT's website.

