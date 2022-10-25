Waterbury arrests made after Walmart parking lot robbery Tuesday

It was determined that the identified vehicle was reported as stolen. All four of these individuals were placed under arrest.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department arrested 3 teenagers and a 21-year-old man after a suspect allegedly robbed an 86-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot on Monday.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Waterbury police responded to the Waterbury Walmart parking lot on a complaint of a robbery. Officers located the victim who reported that an unknown man had taken her purse as she was walking from her car to the Walmart entrance.

The woman told police that the man entered a blue-colored Audi SUV with New York marker plates and fled the area.

After further investigation, police were able to identify a description of the suspect and the other occupants in the fleeing car. Police said the WPD Crime Prevention Unit and Auto Theft Task Force officers located the identified car with suspects in the area of Thomaston Avenue.

During a motor vehicle stop, one of the four passengers attempted to evade officers by leaving the car and fleeing on foot but was detained by police. The suspect displayed a handgun, which he later dropped on the ground and was safely taken into police custody, according to police.

Police said a Glock 9mm firearm was recovered on the scene, which contained five live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was reported as stolen out of Pennsylvania.

The suspect found to be in possession of the stolen firearm was identified as a 17-year-old boy. There was also a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl inside the car, police said.

Police also identified 21-year-old Ervin Barr of Waterbury inside the car. Barr is a convicted felon with prior felony-related convictions from Florida for aggravated battery.

It was determined that the identified vehicle was reported as stolen. All four of these individuals were placed under arrest, according to police.

Barr was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, robbery 2nd degree, and interfering with police. He was arraigned in court Tuesday, police said.

The 17-year-old male juvenile suspect was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, robbery 2nd degree, illegal sale and/or transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment 1st degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

The 15-year-old juvenile suspect was charged with the following offenses: theft of a motor vehicle, robbery 2nd degree, and interfering with police.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect was charged with the following offenses: interfering with police.

