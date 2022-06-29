x
New Haven County

West Haven lifeguards save 11-year-old from drowning

Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske are the first lifeguards of 2022 to rescue someone from drowning.
Credit: City of West Haven Parks & Recreation

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two West Haven lifeguards saved an 11-year-old from drowning on Wednesday in Oak B Beach. 

Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske are the first lifeguards of 2022 to rescue someone from drowning. The two lifeguards responded to an actively drowning 11-year-old. 

The City of West Haven Parks and Recreation uploaded a Facebook post thanking the two lifeguards for saving the 11-year-old. 

1st Swimming Rescue of 2022 these two AMAZING West Haven Beach Lifeguard’s Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske responded to...

Posted by City of West Haven Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

