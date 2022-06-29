West Haven lifeguards save 11-year-old from drowning

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two West Haven lifeguards saved an 11-year-old from drowning on Wednesday in Oak B Beach.
Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske are the first lifeguards of 2022 to rescue someone from drowning. The two lifeguards responded to an actively drowning 11-year-old.
The City of West Haven Parks and Recreation uploaded a Facebook post thanking the two lifeguards for saving the 11-year-old.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.