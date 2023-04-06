Second suspect charged in 2022 murder in Ansonia

The first suspect, in this case, was arrested in May of 2022 after fleeing to North Carolina following the murder. More arrests are anticipated.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A second suspect involved in the 2022 murder of Johnny Class in Ansonia was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Officials said Errol Salkley, 18, who was 17 at the time of the homicide, was taken into custody by the Orange police on March 16 during an unrelating investigation, where he was later turned over to Ansonia police.

Salkley was arraigned in Juvenile Court where the cases will be transferred to Adult Court.

Salkey was charged with Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt at Robbery First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. He's being held on a $1,250,000 bond and his next court date is June 2.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

These charges stem from an incident on April 5, 2022.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m., as they got a 911 call from a man who stated he was on Main Street near Kingston Drive and his friend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Honda, and Class who was inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to him until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

On April 14, police identified him.

During the initial investigation, police learned that the shooting happened a mile away on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street. While investigating that area, police found a shell casing. Investigators also learned that the shooting allegedly happened during an attempted drug deal where the suspect fired into the Honda, striking the victim.

On May 13, 2022, the first suspect Monteral Crews, 17 at the time, who fled the state after the shooting, was taken into custody in North Carolina by members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Crews was taken back to Connecticut on May 27 and faced a juvenile court judge on Tuesday. Crews was then officially charged as an adult with murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

