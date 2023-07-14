Man dead in fatal Ansonia shooting: Police

Ansonia police said the incident happened on Hodge Avenue on Friday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Abduljalil Humphrey.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Ansonia on Friday afternoon.

Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch said multiple people called 9-1-1 reporting gunshots on Hodge Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. Officers found a male victim outside a home at 124 Hodge Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Abduljalil Humphrey, 30, of Ansonia.

During the initial investigation, two cars were identified as being involved in the incident and Ansonia police are trying to locate the cars.

The first car belonged to Humphrey and was stolen from the scene after the shooting. It is a 2019 Hyundai Elantra color black bearing Connecticut registration BK 30761.

The second car is a stolen car, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier color red bearing Connecticut registration BD 24248. The suspect was driving the stolen Chevrolet just prior to the shooting and it was occupied by at least one other person who drove it away from the scene.

If either car is seen, you're asked to not approach the car and to contact your local police department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link here.

