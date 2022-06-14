Man dies after crashing into New Haven restaurant: officials

The car was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it crashed into Scarpellino's Restaurant.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man believed to be in his early 20s died after crashing into a restaurant on Forbes Avenue in New Haven Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

The car was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it crashed into Scarpellino's Restaurant, said Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana.

The driver was alone in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, emergency officials said.

According to Fontana, the car had previously been involved in another crash in East Haven and possibly another in Branford just before the crash.

The restaurant had already closed for the day and was unoccupied, but the New Haven Fire Department arrived to shore up a corner of the restaurant that was damaged, emergency officials said.

Further information is not yet known. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

