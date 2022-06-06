Man injured in Waterbury shooting: police

Police say the man is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in Waterbury after sustaining two gunshot wounds Monday evening.

Waterbury police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hill Street and Hazel Street, around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the man is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the man has not been released.

Officers also found a 61-year-old man on the scene with a minor abrasion. He refused medical treatment and it is unclear how the abrasion occurred.

This incident is an active investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

