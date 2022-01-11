Pedestrian killed in Waterbury car crash

A second driver was arrested following a police chase, after investigators say that person drove into the active crime scene, nearly hitting several officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Waterbury.

At around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian at 62 Chase Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was identified as a 42-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police. Chase Avenue from Hill Street to North Main Street was closed to allow officers to investigate.

Police said during the investigation a car traveling northbound on Chase Avenue proceeded to drive into the active crime scene. The car nearly struck investigating officers before reversing and striking a police cruiser and a parked unoccupied car nearby as it fled from the area.

The car traveled recklessly through areas of the city and officers were able to stop and take the driver into custody at 222 Bradley Avenue, according to police.

There were no other occupants in the car. No officers were injured during the incident.



If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.